Yashraj Mukhate dons the hat of 'professional sleeper' in new collab with Wakefit

Titled 'Professional Sleeper', the new track aims to promote Season 2 of the Sleep Internship Program that invites applicants to join in and get paid to sleep.
Wakefit has opened applications for season 2 of its Sleep Internship Program. To invite new applicants, Wakefit brought in Aurangabad-based music producer Yashraj Mukhate to get people to apply for a job that literally pays them to get a full night's sleep. Mukhate, best known for his viral parodical videos, is now gearing up to be a ‘professional sleeper’ in his new track for Wakefit.
The video shows Mukhate diligently getting dressed for work and yawning his way to the workplace, only to later reveal that his job now is to get nine hours of uninterrupted sleep every night for 100 nights.
The Wakefit Sleep Internship Program aims to encourage people to invest in quality sleep, which will not only increase their productivity throughout the day, but also promote a healthy lifestyle. In Season 2, candidates who clear the interview rounds to qualify for the internship will earn Rs 1 lakh each, and a chance to avail customised workshops with sleep and lifestyle experts.
A press release mentions that the selected interns will also compete among themselves to be ‘India’s Sleep Champion of the Year’, who will win a grand prize of Rs 10 lakh. According to the release, the second season has already received over a lakh applications so far.
The first season of the internship saw close to two lakh applications from over 30 countries, making it one of the most applied to jobs of the year. Last year’s applicants shared their love for sleep across social media through videos, text messages, customised songs, dance routines and poems. The interview process culminated in a gala event in Bengaluru, where four celebrity judges interviewed the 100 shortlisted candidates and selected 23 interns for the Batch of 2020.
Mukhate has collaborated with a range of brands across different categories. Ever since his 'Rasode Me Kon Tha' remix went viral, he has collaborated to create tracks for the likes of Netflix, Dream11 and Mondelez's Cadbury products.