Yashraj Mukhate recreates the timeless ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ jingle

For decades, Uncle Chipps has been bringing joy and excitement to countless snacking occasions. This irresistible potato chip snack has not only satisfied consumers’ taste buds but also made hearts sing along with its iconic jingle - Bole mere lips, I love Uncle Chipps!® Celebrating the unparalleled adoration for the brand, Uncle Chipps has collaborated with music maestro and internet personality, Yashraj Mukhate, to introduce the jingle in a brand-new and unique avatar.
This dynamic collaboration evokes a wave of nostalgia while reminding audiences of their enduring bond with Uncle Chipps, treating fans with an unforgettable experience. Known for his viral parodical videos, Yashraj has lent his musical expertise to craft a new rendition of the celebrated jingle. The video delightfully captures the universal feelings associated with brand, as Yashraj goes in for irresistible bites of Uncle Chipps, seamlessly synced with toe-tapping beats of the jingle.
Sharing her enthusiasm on the reintroduction of the jingle, Saumya Rathor, category lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of the new Uncle Chipps jingle is an exciting moment for us all. A hit since the 90s, this jingle continues to resonate deeply even today with a massive fan following that spans across celebrities, consumers, and beyond. The revival of ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ ®, is our way of celebrating the enduring universal love for the brand and the fandom that surrounds these delicious, crinkled potato chips. Yashraj Mukhate has exceptionally infused his musical prowess and unique style to create a rendition that captures the spirit of Uncle Chipps and the response thus far has been absolutely thrilling.”
The catchy tunes of the composition have already struck a chord with the audience, amassing an impressive 168K views within an hour and an array of positive comments such as "Uncle Chipps chahiye", “Amaze”, “Uncle Chips…nostalgia”, "Wow, this is really good”, “My most fav chips and lovely jingle” and more. The launch of the new jingle will be followed by other multi-media activations.