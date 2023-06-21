Yashraj Mukhate recreates the timeless ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ jingle

Sharing her enthusiasm on the reintroduction of the jingle, Saumya Rathor, category lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of the new Uncle Chipps jingle is an exciting moment for us all. A hit since the 90s, this jingle continues to resonate deeply even today with a massive fan following that spans across celebrities, consumers, and beyond. The revival of ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ ®, is our way of celebrating the enduring universal love for the brand and the fandom that surrounds these delicious, crinkled potato chips. Yashraj Mukhate has exceptionally infused his musical prowess and unique style to create a rendition that captures the spirit of Uncle Chipps and the response thus far has been absolutely thrilling.”