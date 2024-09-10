Cricket player Yastika Bhatia is Skechers' new brand ambassador in India

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers Asia, said, "We believe supporting women’s cricket is both important and essential – both as a company that cares about the sport and one that wants to build its presence in India. Yastika Bhatia is the perfect talent to add to the Skechers roster. Yastika's partnership with Skechers is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to being a leading sportswear brand in India. As we continue to invest in and support the development of sports in the country, Yastika’s talent, dedication, and positive attitude aligns perfectly with Skechers and our ongoing mission to partner with dynamic and inspiring athletes who embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence. We believe her energy and dedication to the sport mirror our brand's values, and together, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in sportswear."