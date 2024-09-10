Cricket player Yastika Bhatia is Skechers' new brand ambassador in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Skechers, the comfort technology company, announced the signing of Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia as its newest brand ambassador for the performance category in India. Bhatia has signed on as the first female player to compete in Skechers cricket boots following Ishan Kishan who joined the Skechers team earlier this year. The boots are set to launch on the 30 of this month, and Yastika Bhatia will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle collections, as she helps expand the brand’s reach in India’s sportswear market.
Bhatia, a rising star in the Indian women's national cricket team and a member of the Mumbai Indians Women’s team, is known for her aggressive batting style and exceptional fielding skills. Bhatia made her debut for the Indian women's cricket team in September 2021 during a series against Australia. Known for her left-handed batting and effective wicket keeping skills, she has been part of India's squad in various formats, including One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals. Her ability to perform under pressure and contribute significantly with both batting and wicket keeping skills has made her a valuable asset to the Indian women's cricket team.
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers Asia, said, "We believe supporting women’s cricket is both important and essential – both as a company that cares about the sport and one that wants to build its presence in India. Yastika Bhatia is the perfect talent to add to the Skechers roster. Yastika's partnership with Skechers is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to being a leading sportswear brand in India. As we continue to invest in and support the development of sports in the country, Yastika’s talent, dedication, and positive attitude aligns perfectly with Skechers and our ongoing mission to partner with dynamic and inspiring athletes who embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence. We believe her energy and dedication to the sport mirror our brand's values, and together, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in sportswear."
Yastika Bhatia, Indian cricketer, added, "I'm thrilled to be on board with Skechers! For the past six months, I've been training and playing in Skechers Cricket shoes, and the performance and comfort that the shoes provide has been incredible. They're truly a game-changer when it comes to footwear. Skechers' dedication to athletes is something I deeply admire, and I’m looking forward to representing a brand that’s committed to innovation in sportswear. This collaboration feels like a natural fit, and I’m eager to see where this journey takes us.”
Bhatia joins the team of athletes who compete in Skechers footwear, including Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, as well as global icons like footballers Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mohammed Kudus, and Anthony Elanga; basketball stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, and Rickea Jackson; Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, and Brendan Donovan; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau. This diverse group of athletes underscores Skechers' broad appeal and dedication to performance across various sports.
Skechers Cricket boots will be available for purchase starting September 30, along with the latest Skechers performance and lifestyle footwear for men and women available now at Skechers' website as well as Skechers retail stores throughout India.