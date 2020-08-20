Yatra.com has people reveal their reasons to travel in new ad

To understand this communication better, we spoke to Carlton D'Silva, co-founder, House of Awe, who remarked, "It's really strange to see an ad out for a travel brand because let's face it ... The skies are really not open." He further said that when it comes to the ad, clearly it's quite fake... "get everyone to a single location, everyone gives a good reason to travel and then pepper it with a few ridiculous ones ... and oh not to forget we are oblivious of the pandemic cause there is not a mask in sight even if it's in a working environment!"