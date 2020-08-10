Yellophant digital bags digital & media buying mandate for Cane Juicery

Commenting on this, Jasmeet Singh, founder, Cane Juicery says, “After scouting for agencies across the board we finally found Yellophant Digital the perfect match as someone who understands the long term vision for our brand Cane Juicery, and someone who was willing to work with us on a day to day basis setting up the long term strategy. Preksha and her team have been brilliant and bring a whole different perspective to brand challenges and solutions which are required in the initial days for every brand. The ideas presented by them are fresh and out of the box, something that sets them apart. We are thrilled to have them as our digital partner and look forward to a long term relationship with them.”