Yellophant digital bags digital & media buying mandate for Cane Juicery

The association aims to amplify the social media presence of the brand.
Yellophant Digital, a Mumbai-based digital agency from the house of Merge Infinity Global has won the digital & creative duties for India's first functional sugarcane juice brand fortified with natural ingredients, Cane Juicery. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle social media content, creatives, SEO, ORM, media planning, buying, and strategy of the freshly squeezed juice brand across all digital platforms.
Commenting on this, Jasmeet Singh, founder, Cane Juicery says, “After scouting for agencies across the board we finally found Yellophant Digital the perfect match as someone who understands the long term vision for our brand Cane Juicery, and someone who was willing to work with us on a day to day basis setting up the long term strategy. Preksha and her team have been brilliant and bring a whole different perspective to brand challenges and solutions which are required in the initial days for every brand. The ideas presented by them are fresh and out of the box, something that sets them apart. We are thrilled to have them as our digital partner and look forward to a long term relationship with them.”
Preksha Seth, co-founder of Yellophant Digital, says, “We are truly thrilled to have Cane Juicery on board with us and we are fascinated with Jasmeet’s vision for the brand. The cold-pressed juice category has grown tremendously in the last 5 years and we are glad that we are going to be a part of Cane Juicery’s digital journey and help the brand reach its full potential. Our strategy has always been digital-first and we aim to create this as a benchmark brand in the category.