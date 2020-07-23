Yellophant Digital wins digital mandate for Siyaram’s Cadini

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.
The new age ROI-driven digital marketing agency, Yellophant Digital which is a part of Merge Infinity Global recently won the digital mandate for the premium Italian fashion brand, Cadini. The agency will handle the brand’s digital, creative, and media duties, while also managing its social media presence.
Founded in 1970, Cadini comes from the land of Italy and is Siyaram’s global venture. Since then Cadini has excelled in its style, fashion, and quality and has made its way through the Indian market.
Commenting on this, Rohan Rajput, brand manager, Cadini says, “We are extremely delighted to be working with Yellophant Digital for our premium brand, Cadini. We are thankful to Preksha Seth for her wholehearted support and dedication to our account. We believe that Yellophant Digital will do justice to our brand across all social media platforms and help the brand grow digitally. We are thrilled to have them on this journey with us.”
Speaking on the win, Preksha Seth, co-founder of Yellophant Digital says, “We are delighted to have Cadini, a bespoke men’s wear and premium Italian brand on board with us and we are more than excited to come up with insightful ideas to enhance Cadini’s social media presence. With e-commerce and digital platforms seeing a rise, we are extremely excited to partner with Cadini and boost their digital presence in the post COVID world.”