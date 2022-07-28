Yellow becomes the official creative agency for Sephora India

The agency will be responsible for the brand's online and offline communications, including social media, celebrity campaigns, and e-commerce.
Yellow, an integrated global creative agency based in Mumbai, has announced the acquisition of its latest clientele as the global cosmetic retail giant, Sephora - helmed by Arvind Lifestyle Brands in India. The agency will be responsible for the brand's online and offline communications, including social media, celebrity campaigns, and e-commerce.
Sephora is a luxury beauty retailer that offers a well-curated selection of makeup, skincare, and fragrance brands from around the world some of which are exclusively available at Sephora. The agency is now to operate the brand's creative marketing and digital footprint provisions across the country. This triumph comes after a compelling pitch and the fruitfulness of Yellow’s previous association with Sephora as their creative agency.
Sephora has the biggest beauty community in the world and intends to bring that global experience to Indian consumers across all touchpoints. The chief prerequisite for its new agency will be to navigate the burgeoning Indian market keeping intact the core values and global identity of the brand
Commenting on this acquisition, Shrey Doshi, creative director & founder of Yellow, said “Sephora is the go-to source for all things beauty and skincare across the world and we’re looking forward to working with such an illustrious brand and growing it across India. Over the years, we’ve worked extensively with D2C beauty and skincare brands, and are excited about merging our local know-how with the global expertise that Sephora brings to the table.”