Yellow lands the creative mandate for Dlecta Foods

Speaking about the association, Mr. Deepak Jain, Managing Director, Dlecta, said, "We feel ecstatic to have Yellow as our digital and creative agency, especially at this point in our story. Yellow’s similar vision and mindset are in proper alignment with what we look forward to achieving for Dlecta over the years. Their proven creative abilities, expertise, and enthusiasm combined with their penchant for experimentation & innovation make them the perfect partner in our rapidly growing industry. Their team is hungry, diligent, and pays strong attention to detail, something that became evident in the multiple discussions we’ve had over a while. We are at the next turning point in the journey of Dlecta as a brand and are glad to have Yellow as our partners.”