YES BANK rolls out ‘Score Kya Hua’ campaign to drive credit score awareness

YES BANK has launched a credit literacy initiative, ‘Score Kya Hua’, aimed at improving consumer understanding of credit scores and strengthening financial confidence across India. The programme, introduced under the bank’s CSR efforts, seeks to bridge a significant awareness gap around the role of credit scores in accessing loans and financial products.

The brand has launched a dedicated microsite - ScoreKyaHua.bank.in -developed with CRIF High Mark as the knowledge partner. The platform offers free credit score checks, guides for first-time credit users, and simplified explainers on how repayment patterns, credit utilisation and other behaviours influence creditworthiness. It also features blogs, short videos, myth-busters and an interactive simulator demonstrating how everyday decisions may affect a user’s score.

To widen reach, YES BANK has launched four slice-of-life TVCs that embed credit education into relatable scenarios, reflecting how a single score can impact aspirations ranging from starting a business to applying for a home loan or first credit card.

Commenting on the initiative, Prashant Kumar, managing director & CEO, YES BANK, said that financial inclusion requires not only access to credit but also the knowledge to use it responsibly. “‘Score Kya Hua’ is designed to help individuals understand the importance of maintaining a healthy credit profile and to empower them with tools that support long-term financial wellbeing,” he said.

Sachin Seth, chairman, CRIF High Mark, noted that credit awareness remains central to building sustainable financial journeys, particularly for those entering the formal credit ecosystem. He added that the collaboration aims to simplify credit concepts and equip consumers with actionable insights.

Positioned as a movement toward building a more financially aware Bharat, ‘Score Kya Hua’ aims to offer accessible, consistent, and credible information, ensuring that credit literacy is not limited by geography or financial background.