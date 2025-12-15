Yes Madam brings Tanya Mittal on board for new campaign

Yes Madam has released a new digital campaign featuring Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal, marking one of her first brand associations since exiting the reality show. The collaboration centres on promoting the platform’s Korean at-home salon services.

The campaign builds on Mittal’s viral Bigg Boss dialogue, 'Korea jaana hai,' reworking it into a narrative aligned with the wider interest in Korean beauty routines.







Speaking about the collaboration, Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of Yes Madam, said:

“Onboarding fun, dynamic personalities is always exciting for us, and with Tanya, the timing truly couldn’t have been better. Her vibe and confidence align perfectly with the spirit of Yes Madam. The collaborations like these feel exciting and help us connect with our audience in a more relatable and joyful way.”

The association reflects Yes Madam’s continued use of moment-led partnerships, following earlier alliances with emerging cultural figures. The campaign is rolling out across social and video platforms, targeting audiences engaged with entertainment-led content.