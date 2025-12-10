Yes Madam launches new hygiene-focused ad with Anita Hassanandani

Yes Madam has released a new campaign featuring television actor Anita Hassanandani, extending the brand’s ongoing association with well-known TV personalities. The film also includes Yes Madam co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi and focuses on the company’s hygiene protocols, single-use product format, and positioning within the at-home salon services market.

Advertisment

The execution continues the brand’s recent strategy of working with popular TV figures. Earlier collaborations included Ekta Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Ankita Lokhande and Divyanka Tripathi across different service verticals. The latest film plays on this pattern with a light self-referential moment that asks 'Next Kaun Hoga?' signalling further celebrity-driven activity.





Speaking about the collaboration, Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of Yes Madam, said: “The people we’ve grown up watching—those familiar faces who bring comfort and trust—when they associate with YesMadam, it strengthens the bond we share with our customers. It makes people feel confident, reassured and excited to choose YesMadam.”

Through conversational storytelling between Hassanandani and Vishnoi, the campaign highlights Yes Madam’s focus on hygiene, one-time-use mono-dose products and everyday wellness as the brand continues to build presence in the at-home beauty segment.