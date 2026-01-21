Yes Madam recreates ZNMD washroom scene in digital ad with Shweta Tiwari

At-home beauty and wellness platform Yes Madam has rolled out a new digital campaign featuring actor Shweta Tiwari, drawing on pop-culture nostalgia by recreating a familiar scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The film reimagines the movie’s well-known washroom moment with a contemporary beauty lens. Tiwari appears alongside Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of Yes Madam, as the scene is adapted to reflect present-day self-care conversations while retaining the emotional cues of the original sequence.





In the video, Tiwari is shown discussing her at-home beauty routine, with a focus on Yes Madam’s Korean range of salon services. The narrative positions professional beauty treatments as part of everyday routines, highlighting convenience and at-home access rather than overt product demonstration.

The campaign also extended to social media, where Tiwari referenced the film in her Instagram caption, prompting discussion and recognition among followers familiar with the original scene.

Speaking about the collaboration, Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of Yes Madam, said:

“We’ve always believed in creating campaigns that feel familiar, warm, and rooted in culture. Working with Shweta was special because she brings authenticity and nostalgia together so effortlessly. Recreating a scene people genuinely love, while weaving in self-care and beauty, felt like a natural extension of the Yes Madam story.”

The campaign adds to Yes Madam’s recent use of celebrity-led digital storytelling, with a focus on cultural recall and format-driven content rather than traditional beauty advertising.