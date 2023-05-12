YES Securities celebrates Mother's Day by recognizing moms as the ultimate investors

YES Securities, a financial services company, is thrilled to announce its Mother's Day campaign, dedicated to honouring the incredible role of mothers as the biggest investors in our lives. The campaign aims to highlight the exceptional qualities of moms across its social media platforms through a series of engaging initiatives that capture the essence of their investment in us.
Phase one of the campaign is a teaser video featuring a collection of powerful adjectives, such as patient, forward-thinking, strategic, smart, resilient, etc., to define the indomitable spirit of mothers. This video serves as a heartfelt tribute, recognising the immense resilience exhibited by mothers in their relentless pursuit of nurturing and empowering their children.
As Mother's Day approaches, YES Securities will also share inspiring stories on social media that showcase how mothers have served as remarkable investors in various aspects of their children's lives.
"Motherhood is an extraordinary investment, and we are thrilled to celebrate Mother's Day by recognising mothers as the biggest investors in our lives. Mothers possess an unparalleled ability to invest their love, time, and wisdom, shaping our lives and futures in profound ways. Through this campaign, we express our deepest gratitude and admiration for the remarkable role of mothers, who drive our growth and accomplishments." said Amit Bhandare, head- marketing, YES Securities.
The Mother's Day campaign by YES Securities continues last year’s WizeMumpedia. This year, the aim is to inspire individuals to reflect on their mothers’ immeasurable impact on their growth and achievements. The campaign aims to reach around 30,000+ investors across social media platforms. It further encourages people to share their stories and messages of appreciation for their mothers using the hashtag #WizeMum and #WizeMumpedia fostering a sense of community and celebration.