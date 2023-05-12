YES Securities celebrates Mother's Day by recognizing moms as the ultimate investors

The Mother's Day campaign by YES Securities continues last year’s WizeMumpedia. This year, the aim is to inspire individuals to reflect on their mothers’ immeasurable impact on their growth and achievements. The campaign aims to reach around 30,000+ investors across social media platforms. It further encourages people to share their stories and messages of appreciation for their mothers using the hashtag #WizeMum and #WizeMumpedia fostering a sense of community and celebration.