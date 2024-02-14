Yes Securities launches #DateYourStock campaign for Gen Z investors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to provide financial education to Gen Z investors by translating market terms into Gen Z dating slang terms.
Yes Securities, a SEBI registered stock broker company holding membership of NSE, BSE, MCX and NCDEX, is revolutionising financial education with its campaign, #DateYourStock.
The initiative takes a fresh approach by translating complex market terms into the language of Gen Z dating slang, creating an engaging learning experience for investors at every level.
#DateYourStock unfolds during Valentine's week, unveiling a daily pairing of a market term with a corresponding Gen Z dating slang term. Through static posts, the campaign builds up to a Valentine's Day wishing post that captures the essence of the entire initiative.
The primary goal of #DateYourStock is to educate. Yes Securities simplifies intricate market terminology by associating them with familiar Gen Z dating slang, ensuring financial concepts are easily digestible. By presenting financial education playfully, the campaign aims to engage young investors, sparking curiosity and encouraging active participation in the finance world.
The campaign aspires to empower individuals, especially new investors, by providing knowledge and confidence to navigate the financial landscape with ease. It becomes a catalyst for breaking down barriers and fostering financial independence.
#DateYourStock invites everyone, from seasoned investors to newcomers, to join the journey of financial education and empowerment.