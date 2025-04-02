YES Securities unveil campaign for personalised investing, targets young investors

YES SECURITIES, a subsidiary of YES BANK, has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Invest Karo Apne Style Se’, conceptualised by Gozoop Creative, this bold new campaign reimagines the investment experience through the lens of personal style. Taking note of how each investor approaches personal finance differently, YES SECURITIES emphasises the importance of aligning investment strategies with individual financial goals, preferences, and risk appetites, through their trading application, OMNI. This app was launched on 18th March, 2025.

With Invest Karo Apne Style Se campaign, YES SECURITIES is positioning investing not as a one-size-fits-all product, but as a means of self-expression, much like the way people choose their hairstyles or fashion. The campaign communicates a simple but powerful truth: your money should work for you, your way.

The campaign is brought to life through two stylised films

The Barber (Hairstyle Persona) draws a parallel between grooming choices and investment styles showing how something as simple as curls, dyed hair or a dramatic haircut can reflect one’s personality and, by extension, their investing approach.

The Designer (Dressing Style Persona) dives into fashion as a form of self- expression underscoring that just as every outfit makes a statement about you, so should your investment portfolio.

Both films link personal aesthetics to financial behaviour, reinforcing the campaign’s core idea: “Your style, your strategy.” The content will roll out across digital platforms and broadcast media, reaching audiences where they live - online.

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Bhandare, head of marketing and corporate communications, YES SECURITIES, stated, “In today’s world, personalisation isn’t a luxury, it’s an expectation. At YES SECURITIES, personalisation is deeply ingrained in our DNA. Every investor is unique, just like a fingerprint. No two journeys are alike, and no two aspirations are identical. So, why should investing be any different? With our new investing app, OMNI, we are empowering customers to ‘Invest Karo Apne Style Se.’ This philosophy is at the heart of two new DVCs that showcase our commitment to giving investors the freedom, control, and flexibility to shape their financial journeys on their own terms. We’re excited to redefine investing, making it as unique and personal as you are.”

Prardhana Chillarige, creative director at Gozoop Creative, adds, “With Invest Karo Apne Style Se, we saw an opportunity to reframe investing not as a cold, transactional activity, but as an extension of self-expression. The insight was simple yet powerful: our audience personalises everything from hairstyles to playlists to skincare routines, so why not their investments? Instead of leaning into traditional finance tropes, we built a creative world that feels familiar, stylish, and deeply human. The metaphor of personal style, be it hair or fashion, gave us the freedom to inject emotion, identity, and relatability into a space that’s often seen as intimidating. This isn’t just a campaign, it’s a shift in perspective. And that’s the kind of creative #BreakTheBox work we strive to do at Gozoop.”

This campaign reflects a wider cultural shift in how younger investors engage with finance seeking platforms that offer autonomy, simplicity, and personalisation. By creatively advocating for investment choices tailored to individual styles and preferences, the campaign encourages investors to confidently take charge of their wealth creation, aligning their portfolios closely with their personal aspirations and distinct financial goals. With OMNI, YES SECURITIES is responding to that shift, offering a product that adapts to people, not the other way around.