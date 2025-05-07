YesMadam launches ‘GYM Kiya?’ campaign featuring Vispy Kharadi

YesMadam, an at-home salon service, has partnered with Guinness World Record holder and national athlete Vispy Kharadi for a new campaign. The campaign highlights the common experience of post-workout soreness.

The ad shows athlete Vispy Kharadi struggling with post-gym soreness, unable to tie his shoelaces. A voice repeats, “GYM Kiya? GYM Kiya? GYM Kiya?”, rebranding GYM as "Get YesMadam." The message is clear: anyone with sore muscles can use YesMadam's at-home spa services for recovery.

Through this campaign, YesMadam aims to expand its reach among male audiences and highlight its range of male-focused services, not just spa therapies. Known for his focus on fitness, Vispy brings authenticity to the campaign, positioning YesMadam as an essential service for muscle recovery.