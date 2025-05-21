YesMadam’s new ad features giant sipper to push hydra facial

At-home salon brand YesMadam has launched a new hydration-focused campaign to promote its Hydra Facial service, aiming to highlight the gap between internal hydration and visible skin health. The campaign centres around a striking visual—a woman carrying an oversized water sipper—to drive home the message that drinking water alone may not be enough to address dull, dehydrated skin.

Through this approach, YesMadam positions its Hydra Facial as a more targeted and effective solution for skin hydration. The treatment is promoted as essential for those looking to restore skin glow and improve overall texture, especially when everyday hydration habits fall short.

The campaign film, which carries a direct and relatable message, has been rolled out across YesMadam’s social media platforms including Instagram and LinkedIn.

It aims to engage urban consumers who prioritise skincare but may be unaware of the benefits of professional facial treatments. By blending a familiar daily habit—carrying a water bottle—with a skincare solution, YesMadam connects with its audience in a way that is both simple and relevant.