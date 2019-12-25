Yet another brand busts beauty myths

About the ideation of the campaign, Suraj Vazirani, founder and chief executive officer of The Beauty Co, says, “With the theme that beauty is inclusive, we wanted to serve a bigger purpose than just selling our products. We wanted to have a heart-to-heart conversation with people about feeling beautiful in their own skin, and to let them know that we find them beautiful, regardless of their shape, size, colour, gender and sexual orientation. Through this campaign, we wanted to talk about breaking ‘types’ and embracing our true selves with love and confidence. Let’s not fall under any type. It’s time to #UnType.”