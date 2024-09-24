Yippee Noodles captures childhood joy with new ad film

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Entourage Films teams up with ITC Limited and director Sharat Katariya to create a the ad film.
Entourage Films announced its latest collaboration with ITC along with director Sharat Katariya, creating a nostalgic ad film for Yippee Noodles. The film captures the innocence of childhood, where even the smallest joys like a quick Yippee meal can spark immense happiness. This narrative highlights the innocence of childhood and the joy that comes from sharing a meal.
Director Sharat Katariya, shares his vision for the film, "This film captures every playful moment with vivid detail from mischievous smiles to the satisfying slurp of noodles. It’s a celebration of childhood in its purest form." His storytelling is complemented by cinematographer of Kabir Tejpal.
Garima Arora, founder and executive producer at Entourage Films, added: "The shoot was a real challenge due to the intense weather at the location. However, the kids brought such an incredible energy to the set, and their performance, despite the hurdles, was nothing short of amazing. It was a demanding day, but all thanks to our stellar crew and cast, we pulled it off."
The film features playful music by emerging talent Nikhil Mehta and established composer Jolly Jose, capturing the excitement of kids enjoying Yippee Noodles after school.