YiPPee! teams up with Neeraj Madhav to drop Kerala’s new snack-time rap anthem, “Pottatte Padakkam"!

Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles has teamed up with Kerala-based rapper, composer and actor Neeraj Madhav to launch a high-energy rap anthem titled “Pottatte Padakkam!”, spotlighting Kerala’s unique snack culture and the everyday family moment it inspires. The track marks a fresh, unexpected fusion of food, rhythm and regional vibe, tapping into the growing wave of Malayalam rap.



Known for its fun, upbeat, “full of life” brand persona, YiPPee! brings that same spirit to this collaboration with the electrifying tempo of Neeraj’s music and his strong resonance with Malayali households anchoring the film’s emotional core. The rap celebrates the classic evening snack break: the energy dip, the comfort bowl, the mood revival, and the shared joy that follows.

The film opens with a relatable scene — a school-weary boy collapsing on the sofa, while his mother grooves to Neeraj’s music on TV. One bowl of YiPPee!, one slurp, and the mood flips. The rap kicks in, the dance begins, and the moment transforms. It’s simple, familiar, and delivered with rhythm and heart.

“We believe that every bowl of YiPPee! has the potential to turn an ordinary evening into an extraordinary moment of fun and excitement. With this cultural anthem in Kerala, we’re excited to take our brand promise to the next level,” said Ali Harris Shere, BU Chief Executive, Snacks, Foods & Beverages, ITC Foods Division.

Neeraj Madhav shared: “When YiPPee! approached me with the idea, I instantly connected with it. Rap in Kerala is still finding its unique sound, and this project gave me a chance to merge that evolving rhythm with something we all love — food and family. The anthem is full of heart, energy and local vibes, just like Kerala itself!”





YiPPee! has consistently used region-specific storytelling across India, from Pattachitra-inspired campaigns in Odisha to Cinema Seenu in Andhra Pradesh and the “YiPPee Podu!” campaign in Tamil Nadu. With “Pottatte Padakkam!”, the brand strengthens its cultural connection with Kerala, celebrating local flavour and identity while anchoring itself firmly in the state’s evolving youth culture.

The song is now streaming across platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram Audio and Gaana.