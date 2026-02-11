YiPPee!’s latest ad captures Jasprit Bumrah in a candid food moment

Sunfeast YiPPee! has released a new campaign for its Magic Masala variant featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The film presents Bumrah in an informal setting, focusing on spontaneous food moments away from the cricket field.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign centres on the line ‘Eat Like No One Is Watching’. The narrative shows Bumrah letting his guard down as he enjoys a bowl of YiPPee! noodles, highlighting an unfiltered and relaxed side of the athlete.





Talking about his association with the campaign, Jasprit Bumrah said: “What I loved about this film is how real it feels. I got to be myself off-field, there’s no act just enjoying my favourite YiPPee! noodles the way I want to.”

Speaking about the campaign, Suresh Chand, vice president & head of Marketing – Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, Foods Business, ITC said: “YiPPee! has always believed that food should be fun and full of flavour. In this campaign, there were no rules, Bumrah was spontaneous and truly revealed the fun-loving foodie he is which none of us have seen. He brought to life the joy of eating where taste takes over and nothing else matters.”

A spokesperson from the Ogilvy said: “The idea was simple, capture Bumrah being completely unfiltered while enjoying YiPPee! Magic Masala. No rules, no styling—just the honest joy of eating food you love.”

The campaign has been rolled out across digital platforms.