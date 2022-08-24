Yogic Secrets Healthcare awards branding, strategic & creative mandate to Creative Inc.

The account will be managed by the Delhi & the Mumbai teams collectively.
“Let food be thy medicine, let medicine be thy food.”
The nutraceuticals (natural supplements) market in India has seen a huge surge. From a $4 billion in 2017, it is estimated to touch an $18 billion in 2025. This comes in the backdrop of rising demand for health supplements and nutraceuticals across all age groups in the country.
Yogic Secrets Healthcare a brand in the neutraceutical space headquartered out of Gurgaon is selling its products via D2C as well as B2B model (Doctor referral channel) with a clear brand proposition.
“The world at large is turning back to traditional and natural systems of wellness and is beginning to rediscover the benefits of natural products in everyday life. The purpose of Yogic Secrets Healthcare is to introduce solutions that emphasize the maintenance of healthy living which is more than just the absence of disease. In other words, the focus is to maintain the functional ability of individuals which is of highest importance,” says Dr. Anil Khandelwal, MD & CEO, Yogic Secrets Healthcare.
CREATIVE INC., the integrated marketing communications agency has years of valuable experience in healthcare marketing for strategy and creative services across brand, digital, print & television. CREATIVE INC.’s New Delhi office would be managing the Yogic Secrets Healthcare account and will be led by Pramit Jagannathan, Head Strategy and Charu Nathan, Creative Director along with a highly specialised creative and performance team based out of its Delhi & Mumbai offices.
“We are delighted to get this opportunity. Today, nutraceuticals have received a considerable interest due to their safe, nutritional, and therapeutic effects on health. Yogic Secrets is at the forefront of delivering products that are trusted and have already acquired a sizable market share in the D2C space,” says Charu Nathan.
Commenting on the win, Yogic Secrets MD & CEO, Dr. Khandelwal added,
“We met CREATIVE INC. nearly 4 years ago and were quite impressed with their specialisation in the healthcare domain which is nearly impossible to find. Since the brand was at its nascent stage at that point, we could not go ahead with the mandate in 2019. Now that the brand is in its Series A funding closure, we felt the imperative need of not just an external agency but a marketing partner, and that’s what we found in CREATIVE INC. post evaluating several agencies across Delhi and Mumbai. I further want to add that team CREATIVE INC. has a very good understanding creating a robust and penetrative brand marketing strategy and have several brands to their credit across the Pharma & Nutraceutical industry.
