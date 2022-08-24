Yogic Secrets Healthcare awards branding, strategic & creative mandate to Creative Inc.

Yogic Secrets Healthcare a brand in the neutraceutical space headquartered out of Gurgaon is selling its products via D2C as well as B2B model (Doctor referral channel) with a clear brand proposition.

“The world at large is turning back to traditional and natural systems of wellness and is beginning to rediscover the benefits of natural products in everyday life. The purpose of Yogic Secrets Healthcare is to introduce solutions that emphasize the maintenance of healthy living which is more than just the absence of disease. In other words, the focus is to maintain the functional ability of individuals which is of highest importance,” says Dr. Anil Khandelwal, MD & CEO, Yogic Secrets Healthcare.