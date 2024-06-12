Youngun creates quirky announcements in Delhi metro to promote Amazon miniTV's 'Jamnapaar' series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The team created inside jokes inspired by Delhi commuter culture, enhancing commutes and gaining social media attention.
Youngun, a creative marketing agency ,has partnered with Amazon miniTV to launch a campaign for their show ‘Jamnapaar’. By creating announcements in Delhi metro stations, this campaign aims to capture the attention of Delhi’s commuter audience and generate buzz around the show.
Set in the heart of Delhi, Laxmi Nagar, 'Jamnapaar' follows the journey of Shantanu Bansal (Shanky), played by Ritvik Sahore, as he navigates the contrasts between his humble East Delhi roots and his ambitions in the glamorous corporate world of South Delhi. The show explores themes of identity, family, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with the city's dynamic cultural landscape.
To bring this narrative closer to life, Youngun's team drew inspiration from the nuances of Delhi's commuter culture to create inside jokes that would resonate deeply with the audience. The announcements add a delightful twist to the daily commute of thousands of Delhiites and have already gained significant attention on social media.
"Local insights were crucial in making these announcements more compelling," said Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO of Youngun. "We tapped into the unique aspects of Delhi's commuter culture to weave humour in local references that would resonate deeply with the audience, creating a stronger connection with the viewers and making our campaign truly impactful.”
‘Jamnapaar’ is available to stream for free on Amazon miniTV, accessible via the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV. It is a must-watch for anyone navigating the intricate balance between personal growth and cultural heritage.