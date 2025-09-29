YouTube launches Premium Lite in India at Rs 89 per month

YouTube has announced the expansion of its Premium Lite pilot to users in India, offering an affordable way to watch videos on the platform ad-free for Rs 89 per month. The move comes as YouTube Music and Premium surpass 125 million global subscribers, including trials.

The rollout has begun, with full availability expected across India in the coming weeks.

The new membership allows ad-free viewing across devices-phones, laptops, and TVs, covering a wide range of content, from scripted dramas and podcasts to gaming live streams. However, ads may still appear on music content, Shorts, and during search or browsing sessions. Users seeking ad-free music, offline playback, and background play are encouraged to opt for the full Premium plan.

YouTube has been testing Premium Lite to ensure the right balance of features for viewers who want a mostly ad-free experience.