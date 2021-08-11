YouTube rolls out global campaign to promote YouTube Shorts

The 30-second musical spot starts with The Weeknd’s 'Take My Breath' playing in the YouTube mobile app. By tapping the ‘Create’ button, you can put the song in your own ‘Short’. Other songs in the ad include ‘Permissions to Dance’ by Korean boy band BTS and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’. The film was created by YouTube’s internal creative team and the agency Interesting Development.