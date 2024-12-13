YouTube's new ad has Kasauti Zindagi Ki cast speaking Gen Z lingo

YouTube India has revived television nostalgia in its latest advertisement, bringing the iconic TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia back to the screen. The ad is a humorous spoof that sees Tiwari reprising her role as the virtuous Prerna and Dholakia as the scheming Komolika, but with a twist that flips their iconic rivalry on its head.

The video opens with a playful twist on the characters’ famous confrontations, as Urvashi’s Komolika approaches Shweta’s Prerna—not with her trademark scheming but to ask for styling tips. Breaking the fourth wall, Komolika quips about catfights being a “patriarchal trope designed to reinforce misogynistic norms.”

The tongue-in-cheek dialogue blends humour with a subtle message of empowerment, adding a modern spin to the classic rivalry.

The banter continues as Prerna counters, “Everyone knows that a brat and a demure can never be friends.” The exchange ends with Komolika requesting tips on how to slay in sarees, taking the drama and humour up a notch.

The ad has been widely praised for its clever writing and nostalgic appeal. It has been conceptualised and produced by Braindad, an ad agency founded by Vishal Dayama. It even drew the attention of the original show’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, who shared her approval on social media with laughing emojis and a comment: “Too Good.”

Fans of the 2000s hit show, which aired from October 29, 2001, to February 28, 2008, were equally delighted, flooding social media with comments about the unexpected yet welcome reunion.

“This is the best YouTube has ever done in its ad campaigns,” one user commented, while another wrote, “The unexpected crossover we didn’t know we needed!” A third chimed in with praise for YouTube India’s creativity, noting, “@youtubeindia creating savage content day by day!!”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay remains a cultural touchstone for Indian television audiences, remembered for its dramatic love story between Anurag and Prerna, portrayed by Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari, as well as its memorable villains like Komolika, played by Urvashi Dholakia. The show’s complex web of relationships and multi-generational saga kept viewers hooked for over six years.

In addition to this, YouTube India has also brought back other iconic characters, including Anup Soni, the renowned host of Crime Patrol, and the memorable Ganji Chudail, portrayed by Bollywood actor Neena Gupta as the ‘Gen-Z Chudail,’ wherein the viral character gets a makeover into a stylish diva with the help of beauty influencers, hilariously blending old-school horror aesthetics with trendy Gen-Z tricks.

With these advertisements, YouTube has been pushing audiences towards YouTube Shorts, attempting to stand out amongst other short-form video players in India through its marketing efforts.

The clever spoofs not only celebrate a beloved television era but also showcase YouTube India’s knack for creating relatable and culturally resonant content. As fans continue to share the ad online, it’s clear that the reunion of Prerna and Komolika has hit all the right notes, bringing back memories while sparking new laughter.