Youva Stellar's new campaign promotes non-traditional career paths

Youva, a brand from Navneet Education, has launched the #AClassApart campaign to promote its Stellar range of premium notebooks. The campaign includes a digital campaign and an ad film, highlighting independent thinking.

Advertisment

Youva Stellar has launched a new campaign The #AClassApart campaign which highlights the brand’s focus on encouraging students to take different paths. It promotes Stellar as a notebook designed for smooth writing and reliability.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Abhijit Sanyal, chief strategy officer, said, “Youva Stellar is designed to inspire students to think differently, outperform and lead. With #AClassApart, we are celebrating those who dare to lead, not follow, and helping them shine brighter with Stellar. I want to thank Ants Digital and Antastic Studios for bringing this campaign to life.”

Commenting on the campaign and film, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital, said, “It was an honour to bring alive the vision of #AClassApart with a powerful digital campaign and an ad film. I want to thank the team at Navneet Education for trusting us with this project, and we look forward to doing more such incredible work.”

The campaign features an ad film showcasing the #AClassApart message. Set in a classroom, students share their career aspirations. While most choose conventional paths like medicine or IT, one student, Yash, says, “Sir, I will open a café. Otherwise, where will all the doctors and engineers relax?” The class laughs, highlighting his unique perspective. The film ends with the tagline: “Follow your heart. Stellar #AClassApart.”

The #AClassApart campaign is being rolled out across digital platforms, social media, and on-ground activations, engaging students with contests and interactive content that encourages them to share their own unique dreams and aspirations.