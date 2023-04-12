Yu launches a quirky ad campaign around SharkTank featuring Hardik Pandya

Sooraj Bhalla, founder & director, 91 Films, said, “Yu is a clutter breaker in the instant foods category and collaborating with Yu’s brand launch campaign has been stimulating. Bharat and Varun’s innovative vision of zero preservatives, healthy meals using natural ingredients is revolutionary. Top that with youth icon and Indian cricket star - Hardik Pandya and you have a winner. Hardik with his flamboyance and charm is natural in front of the camera and directing him along with Bharat and Varun, who also feature in the ad, was exciting. One master brand film along with five fun shorties builds a strong launch campaign. Yu is a Make In India brand and we at 91 Films are happy to partner them in this journey.”