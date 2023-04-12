Yu launches a quirky ad campaign around SharkTank featuring Hardik Pandya

The ace Indian cricketer’s passion for health and wellness aligns with brand's core values and mission, which led him to come on board as a strategic investor and brand ambassador.
Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu launched a witty new ad campaign. Featuring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, the #AbNoCompromise ad campaign is an interesting spin on funding platforms and investor pitches, showcasing Yu as a proud ‘Make in India’ brand that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country. The ace Indian cricketer’s passion for health and wellness aligns perfectly with the brand's core values and mission, which led him to come onboard as a strategic investor and brand ambassador.
Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu is reimagining the instant food segment by coming up with healthier alternatives that are 100% natural, free of artificial flavours and preservatives and crafted by a team of expert chefs. Yu offers 14 SKUs across Pasta, Cup Noodles, Hakka Noodles, Oats and Halwa categories that can be made in 5 minutes by simply adding boiling water. With the new ad campaign, produced by 91 Films, the brand is attempting to change the perception of packaged foods by driving awareness around the availability of healthier options and offering India a variety of fresh, gourmet instant food that is free of chemicals and preservatives.
Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur jointly shared, “We are very excited that Yu’s maiden ad campaign is finally out. Inspired by the increasing popularity of reality shows based around startups and 'real investor pitches', we wanted to showcase how Yu is a proud Make in India brand set to revolutionize the instant food space in the country. Together with Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand, it’s a quirky campaign that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship while furthering our brand philosophy of making packaged foods healthier.”
Sooraj Bhalla, founder & director, 91 Films, said, “Yu is a clutter breaker in the instant foods category and collaborating with Yu’s brand launch campaign has been stimulating. Bharat and Varun’s innovative vision of zero preservatives, healthy meals using natural ingredients is revolutionary. Top that with youth icon and Indian cricket star - Hardik Pandya and you have a winner. Hardik with his flamboyance and charm is natural in front of the camera and directing him along with Bharat and Varun, who also feature in the ad, was exciting. One master brand film along with five fun shorties builds a strong launch campaign. Yu is a Make In India brand and we at 91 Films are happy to partner them in this journey.”
The maiden brand video will be live across JIO Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook as well as Google Ads during the course of IPL 2023. Yu is building an omni-channel brand and within a period of 15 months has managed to develop its distribution network across 4000+ offline stores, pan India e-commerce/q-commerce as well as airlines and universities. Keeping this in mind, the campaign will have multiple touchpoints including branding across key online marketplaces, offline stores as well as within airlines.