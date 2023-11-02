Yu unveils new TVC campaign with Hardik Pandya

Yu has launched a series of commercials featuring Hardik Pandya, as part of its ‘Rise and Conquer’ campaign.
Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu has released a series of new commercials featuring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya. The TVC campaign invites consumers to #CheerWithYu’s diverse offerings and furthers the idea of #AbNoCompromise.
It is part of the brand’s overarching Rise & Conquer campaign that celebrates the energy of the World Cup and the festive season.
Conceptualised, directed and produced in collaboration with NINE 1 Films, the series of commercials can be seen across entertainment and sports channels on Hotstar digital and connected TV.
Hardik Pandya, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "It was a pleasure working on the new commercials with Yu, where we showcase instant food options from the brand. From pastas to noodles to halwas and more, Yu’s zero-preservative instant foods are a great choice when you’re watching an exciting match, hosting a celebration at home or simply feel like snacking on something healthy."
Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur jointly shared, “Carrying forward the spirit of the ICC World Cup and the festive season, we are excited to launch our new commercials with Hardik. They capture the modern approach of the brand together with Hardik’s cheerful personality perfectly."
In addition to the TVCs, Yu-branded SpiceJet planes will be cheering for Hardik Pandya and Team India during the World Cup. SpiceJet cabin crew will wear Yu-branded Hardik jerseys. The Spicejet fleet will also feature Yu branded cabin bulkheads and skyline panels.
Yu has also planned exciting gamification-based activations across Q-com platforms. The brand is launching limited-edition Hardik Pandya World Cup gift boxes that will be available exclusively on SpiceJet and Blinkit. It will also run a special contest where fans stand a chance to win Hardik Pandya merchandise and an iPhone 15 during the course of the campaign.