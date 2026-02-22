Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri lead new Sting Energy cricket campaign

PepsiCo India’s energy drink brand has unveiled the latest phase of its sonic branding, "Sound of Six", aimed at associating its signature sound with every six hit during the cricket season. The nationwide campaign positions the brand at the centre of the sport's high-energy moments by using its sonic identity to qualify different strikes.

The campaign features a film with cricket veterans Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri. Set on a cricket ground, the film depicts playful banter that escalates into a sequence of hits. As Singh strikes the ball, he suggests that the length of the shot determines the intensity of the "Sting" signature sound.

Shastri provides commentary that evolves with the energy of each strike, using variations of the brand's name to match the power of the hits. This partnership is designed to demonstrate how the brand’s sonic identity can stretch and intensify alongside the action on the pitch.

Diksha Bajaj, category head - energy portfolio, PepsiCo India, stated: “Cricket is a major passion point in this country. Our campaign is rooted in the insight that no two sixes are the same. We set out to use the Sting sonic identity as a qualifier that redefines every hit. We are launching this with Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri to reach fans this season.”

Yuvraj Singh commented, “This campaign turns the feeling of hitting a six into something fans can hear. It is bold and matches the intensity of the game. I look forward to the association with a brand that connects with youth culture.”

Ravi Shastri added, “Commentating on a six is an exhilarating part of the game. This campaign adds a new dimension by introducing a distinct sonic. The idea of owning the sound of every six is relatable for fans.”

Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett South Asia, noted that pairing Singh’s hitting with Shastri’s commentary allows the brand to relive energetic cricketing moments through a fresh lens. The campaign will be released across television, digital, and social platforms.