Yuzvendra Chahal seeks Baba Nirala’s blessings in Aashram S3 promo

Amazon MX Player has collaborated with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for the release of Aashram S3 Part 2. The crossover features Chahal in a segment where he seeks guidance from Baba Nirala.

In the video, Chahal, fully padded up, with a helmet on and a cricket bat in hand, approaches the all-powerful Baba Nirala, pleading for his lifelong dream—to be an opener. As always, Baba grants his wish with his signature ‘Tathastu!’ But the twist? Instead of opening an inning, Chahal finds himself opening water bottles, tiffins, and even jammed doors for people. Realising his unintended fate, he sighs, “Accha opener bana diya Baba.” Meanwhile, Baba Nirala, in his enigmatic style, declares, "Baba ke aashram se koi bhi khaali haath nahi jata."

Speaking about his, Yuzvendra Chahal highlighted, "As a cricketer, I’ve faced plenty of challenges on the field, but this ‘Aashram’ twist was a whole new experience. I’ve joked around quite often of being an opening batsman and with Baba Nirala’s blessings, let’s see what transpires."

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is available for free on Amazon MX Player through its mobile app, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.