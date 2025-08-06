Zara ads pulled in UK over model images

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned two Zara ads for featuring models who appeared “unhealthily thin.”

The ads ran on Zara’s website in May 2025. One showed a model in an oversize pocket shirt, while another featured a voluminous short dress.

Zara said the models had worked with leading fashion brands and had health certifications. It added that the images were unaltered except for minor lighting and colour edits.

The ASA ruled that the models in the ads “appeared unhealthily thin and that the ads were irresponsible.” Zara has since removed the images, according to the BBC.

In July, the watchdog banned Marks and Spencer ads for the same reason.