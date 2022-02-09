Zebpay appoints Lowe Lintas as its creative agency

In the business of cryptocurrencies since the year 2014, Zebpay is one of India's earliest and most trusted crypto exchanges. The brand has achieved dizzying heights on the back of a growing userbase and increasing interest. The cryptocurrency space in India continues to expand and attract attention of investors and builders despite being underlined with fear, uncertainty and doubt. This is a testimony to the growth potential the industry has, especially in a country like India where there is dearth of neither talent nor capital. With many players in the space emerging so quickly, it will be imperative for the brand to establish itself as the most reliable, safe and investor-friendly cryptocurrency trading platform.