Zebpay appoints Lowe Lintas as its creative agency

Zebpay, one of the earliest cryptocurrency exchanges of India, has appointed Lowe Lintas Bangalore to manage its creative duties. The scope of the agency primarily includes conceptualising the brand’s positioning and communication strategy across the digital and offline mediums.
In the business of cryptocurrencies since the year 2014, Zebpay is one of India's earliest and most trusted crypto exchanges. The brand has achieved dizzying heights on the back of a growing userbase and increasing interest. The cryptocurrency space in India continues to expand and attract attention of investors and builders despite being underlined with fear, uncertainty and doubt. This is a testimony to the growth potential the industry has, especially in a country like India where there is dearth of neither talent nor capital. With many players in the space emerging so quickly, it will be imperative for the brand to establish itself as the most reliable, safe and investor-friendly cryptocurrency trading platform.
Speaking on the onboarding, Rohit Machado, vice president – Marketing, Zebpay said: “We are delighted to partner with Lowe Lintas as our mainline communication agency in our mission to make crypto accessible to millions of investors across India. Our combined capabilities will allow us to build meaningful relationships with our users, while allowing us to capitalise on exciting opportunities in this hyper-competitive market.”
With a target audience of digital and mobile-first users, cryptocurrency trading takes place 24X7, making it ideal for adoption by the digital-first, always-connected generation. While the industry navigates through various regulations and new challenges around advertising guidelines for this sector, Lowe Lintas will be responsible for crafting a robust communication strategy for Zebpay to navigate the brand in this highly competitive industry landscape.
Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, executive director and branch head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Cutting edge products deserve out-of-the-box communication solutions. Which is why we are so excited to be playing a critical role in Zebpay's journey. While the category presents unique challenges, we believe the Zebpay – Lowe Lintas partnership has a distinct advantage with respect to product features and strategic thinking. As we've done with so many brands, we look forward to putting Zebpay ahead of the rest."
The creative mandate will be handled by the Bangalore office of Lowe Lintas.