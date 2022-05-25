Zebronics rolls out ‘Unleash the Champion’ campaign with ace cricketers

The campaign, featuring cricketers like Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, among others, aims to strengthen the brand’s appeal among new-age audiences.
Consumer electronics brand Zebronics has just launched a campaign, titled 'Unleash the Champion'. It features ace cricketers that resonate with the brand's message of motivation, overcoming challenges and the courage to beat the odds, which is what the brand attempts to do with its ‘Always Ahead’ ideology.
Zebronics has already released four videos and two more will follow as a part of this campaign, with cricketers like Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik. These cricketers will connect and strengthen the brand’s appeal among the new-age audience.
The collaboration aims to promote Zebronics' product portfolio featuring wearables, audio and grooming solutions that are designed to meet the requirements of its wide audience.
Talking about the campaign, Yash Doshi, director, Zebronics, said, "The brand is tapping into the pulse of the audience with a sport that is celebrated as an emotion, rather than a mere game. With this campaign, we're taking it beyond the field by sharing inspirational stories about courage, hope, determination and the message of celebrating every moment to the masses."