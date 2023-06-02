Zebronics signs Superstar Hrithik Roshan to endorse its Smart TV range

In a conversation with Rajesh Doshi, co-founder & director of Zebronics, he said: “Hrithik Roshan has been a marvel in this connects with the audience. His aura has its own grandeur that syncs symbiotically with the product range of Zebronics and its all-the-more fitting to strengthen our association further by on boarding him to endorse our Smart LED TV range apart from the IT Peripherals, Home Audio & Accessories. Hrithik’s captivating, versatile and debonair personality and his synergy complements well with the elegance, aesthetics & flair of the Smart LED TV range of Zebronics. We are experiencing a promising growth in our mission to transform every home into a high-quality home theatre with the range of Smart TVs, Projectors and Soundbars. This vision stems from our commitment to provide ‘Premium for Masses’ thereby keeping Zebronics, ‘Always Ahead’”