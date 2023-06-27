Zebronics unveils “AbHomeKoBanaoHomeTheatre” ad campaign with Hrithik Roshan

Zebronics' ad film featuring Hrithik Roshan is set to captivate audiences nationwide via the digital media across multiple platforms.
Zebronics, has announced the upcoming launch of an exciting ad film titled ‘Ab home ko banao Home Theatre’ featuring renowned Indian actor Hrithik Roshan.
The advertisement aims to promote Zebronics' cutting-edge Soundbars and Projectors, with a mission to transform every home into a spectacular home theatre.
The ad film, starring the charismatic Hrithik Roshan, showcases Zebronics' commitment to revolutionizing the home entertainment industry and is quirkily engulfed with the characters experiencing exceptional Audio-Visual performance through their range of Soundbars & Projectors that give a truly cinematic experience. The ad film portrays the crispness of the sound & picture quality produced by Soundbars & Projectors by Zebronics in a narrative that bypasses the realm of reality which arises due to the imagination of all the characters in the film.
In the past, home theatres were considered a luxury reserved for the elite few. However, Zebronics is bridging the gap by making high-quality home theatre experiences accessible to all. With this latest campaign, Zebronics invites every individual, to indulge in the immersive world of cinema in the comfort of their own homes.
"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for this ad film. Hrithik embodies the passion and excellence that Zebronics stands for. With our state-of-the-art Soundbars and Projectors, we aim to provide our customers with a home theatre experience that surpasses their expectations without denting the quality paradigm. In the past ‘Home Theatres’ were considered as a product that synonymises with ‘Luxury’ and ‘Premium’. However, Zebronics is bridging that gap by delivering high-quality home theatre setup that is accessible to one, suiting different needs & budgets and all thus justifying our goal to provide ‘Premium For Masses’. By combining affordability with advanced technologies, including Dolby, Zebronics ensures that every individual can now afford a remarkable home theatre and hence the ad film is aptly titled ‘Ab home ko banao Home Theatre’. We will be launching more products in this spectrum with the latest upgrades available in the market. The ad film beautifully captures this message, inspiring viewers to embrace the joy of cinema within the walls of their homes which keeps us ‘Always Ahead’” said Rajesh Doshi, director & co-founder of Zebronics.
Zebronics' ad film featuring Hrithik Roshan is set to captivate audiences nationwide via the digital media across multiple platforms. Prepare to witness the future of home entertainment as Zebronics invites you to embark on an extraordinary journey of sight and sound.