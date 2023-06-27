Zebronics unveils “AbHomeKoBanaoHomeTheatre” ad campaign with Hrithik Roshan

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for this ad film. Hrithik embodies the passion and excellence that Zebronics stands for. With our state-of-the-art Soundbars and Projectors, we aim to provide our customers with a home theatre experience that surpasses their expectations without denting the quality paradigm. In the past ‘Home Theatres’ were considered as a product that synonymises with ‘Luxury’ and ‘Premium’. However, Zebronics is bridging that gap by delivering high-quality home theatre setup that is accessible to one, suiting different needs & budgets and all thus justifying our goal to provide ‘Premium For Masses’. By combining affordability with advanced technologies, including Dolby, Zebronics ensures that every individual can now afford a remarkable home theatre and hence the ad film is aptly titled ‘Ab home ko banao Home Theatre’. We will be launching more products in this spectrum with the latest upgrades available in the market. The ad film beautifully captures this message, inspiring viewers to embrace the joy of cinema within the walls of their homes which keeps us ‘Always Ahead’” said Rajesh Doshi, director & co-founder of Zebronics.