Zed Black and Dhoni join hands to pray for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The new campaign 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar' is conceptualised by Oberoi IBC.
Zed Black Agarbatti has collaborated with its brand ambassador- Mahendra Singh Dhoni to celebrate the spirit of collective prayers and the power of viral prayers during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
In the TV commercial Dhoni can be seen enjoying a match with a group of friends. While the group shares a nail-biting moment in the game, Dhoni speaks about the spirit of viral prayers in tough times. It portrays how a simple moment shared with friends can turn into a collective blessing for Indian cricket team.
The TVC promoting Zed Black incense sticks will run through a 360-degree approach across news & GEC channels for the festive season.
Speaking about this partnership, Ankit Agrawal, director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House shares, "We are truly honoured to have reunited with the legend, MS Dhoni as a part of the Zed Black family since almost a decade now. Through this dynamic association, we hope to inspire individuals and communities to come together, celebrate moments, and extend their collective blessings".
"The new TVC, which captures sentiments of joy and euphoria is sure to make waves and strike a chord with the nation and offer their shared prayers and well-wishes for Team India", remarked Anshul Agrawal, director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.
Anand Oberoi, managing director Oberoi IBC, said, “This collaboration with MS Dhoni and the new TVC underlines the belief that collective prayers have the potential to create a positive aura and bring good luck not only to the cricket field but also to our lives.”
As part of its expansion strategy, the company is investing to double its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand, strengthen retail presence, expand its distribution network and add more product verticals this fiscal to meet the growing domestic demand.