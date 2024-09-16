ZEE and Birla Opus Paints unveil innovative content integration across network properties

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Birla Opus Paints has come on board as the Co-Title Sponsor for ZEE's flagship singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa across Hindi, Telugu and as a Co-Powered Sponsor in Tamil
ZEE Entertainment has announced an important partnership with Birla Opus Paints, marking one of the most significant deals in the Indian media and advertising space this year. Birla Opus Paints, a dynamic new entrant in the paints industry, has been strategically focused on building a strong brand presence across diverse markets. ZEE Network, with its extensive reach across India and globally, has proven to be the perfect avenue for the brand to engage with its target audience, says the entertainment network.
Birla Opus Paints has come on board as the Co-Title Sponsor for ZEE's flagship singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa across Hindi, Telugu and as a Co-Powered Sponsor in Tamil – further expanding its footprint across multiple regions. The collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorships, as ZEE’s sales and brand integration teams have devised a unique and creative set of brand placements within Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. In line with the Opus brand's creative ethos, ZEE has executed a unique network-wide innovation which cuts across both GECs and movie channels, ensuring that the brand’s presence is impactful and widely recognized.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, ZEEL, shared his excitement about the partnership: "Partnering with Birla Opus Paints, one of the most anticipated new entrants in the market, has been an incredible opportunity. With Birla Opus Paints joining us as the Co-Title Sponsor on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa across Hindi and regional markets, we are amplifying their brand visibility with our initiatives. We’ve pushed the boundaries of creativity with a unique innovation, integrating their mascot into our content across multiple languages, ensuring that the brand’s presence is not only visible, but unforgettable. We look forward to collaborating with them in the future as well and hope the brand rises and shines.”
Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE, emphasissed the power of content in driving brand narratives: "At ZEE, we believe that content has the ability to create meaningful connections between brands and their consumers. Our partnership with Birla Opus Paints is a testament to this belief. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa connects cultures through the power of music with its presence across 8 language markets. By seamlessly incorporating engaging touchpoints on our iconic singing reality show, we’ve crafted a richer brand experience for Birla Opus across markets. We’re excited to collaborate with a brand that shares our vision for innovation and storytelling."
Inderpreet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Birla Opus Paints, spoke on the strategic importance of this partnership. "Birla Opus Paints wants to add Beauty & Colour to life of every Indian. ZEE Network, with its unmatched reach and content innovation, is a perfect partner to create meaningful connections with our consumers.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head - West, North & East, Wavemaker India said, “At Wavemaker, our commitment is to forge distinctive brand experiences for Birla Opus Paints and we've crafted something truly special in partnership with Zee Network. We thank Zee Network for breaking some well-established norms of television to create a partnership that delivers beyond standard sponsorship and also leverages their diverse portfolio of channels. This collaboration is the result of dynamic creative synergy, meticulously designed to be impactful and resonate deeply with our audience, ensuring Birla Opus achieves the visibility and impact."