Zee Bangla throws spotlight on togetherness & inclusivity in latest Durga Puja film by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and immaculately brought to life by Pritha Chakraborty, the film revolves around a dhaki's son who wants to experience this ‘new Heritage Pujo’ after hearing people talk about it. However, his father who is also unaware of this ‘heritage status’ shushes him and tells him he cannot go as they have a responsibility to play the dhak during the Pujo. Through lucid storytelling and a small emotional twist in the tale, the boy’s dream is realised thanks to the family members of the bonedi house. The film stands as testimony to the true spirit of togetherness that Bengalis are known for as it concludes on a joyous note.