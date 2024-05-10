ZEE encourages mothers to vote for themselves on Mother's Day with #MaaKaVote campaign

Kartik Mahadev, CMO & head of OptimiZEE said, “The emerging GEC viewer is changing at a rapid pace and so are their content expectations. There is a distinct shift from ‘Duty’ to ‘Desire’ where women are beginning to make choices based on what they ‘WANT’. Our content innovation is driven by many such emerging consumer themes. Through authentic storytelling that is rooted in empathy, our characters address important societal needs, resonating with viewers on a deeper level. Our narratives provide the perfect context for brands to engage with their target audience, fostering meaningful dialogue and connection. One such example is our focus on 'self-care,' where we emphasise that it's not a luxury but a necessity for mothers to at least occasionally prioritise themselves. Our campaign #MaaKaVote showcases many such moments from our shows that will enable brands to build emotional resonance, join the conversation and engage with their target audiences.”