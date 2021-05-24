Zee Entertainment renews its marketing mandate with Blue Buzz for Mind Wars

Speaking on the partnership, Neha K Bisht, co-founder, Blue Buzz, said, “It has been a great journey working with ‘Mind Wars’ for the past one year. Adopting a distinctive storytelling approach, we have always focused on achieving our client’s business goals and position the brand for long-term success. We will be using this opportunity to showcase the team’s unmatched skills of prodigious strategies that aggravate the presence of the brand across platforms. ‘Mind Wars’ has consistently entrusted us with the brand’s marketing mandate, and we are certain of putting our best foot forward to set new benchmarks together.”