Zee TV awards social media mandate to TheSmallBigIdea

Speaking on winning the mandate for Zee TV, Harikrishnan Pillai, co-founder and CEO at TheSmallBigIdea said, “The Zee TV mandate win is a special one. I began my career with it in 2008. So it’s like completing a full circle. It is one of the strongest Indian television brands which has created iconic shows, characters and reality shows and has rewritten the Hindi GEC rulebook at various levels. To play a role for them in unlocking the digital potential is a huge opportunity and honour for us. We have a very strong entertainment portfolio, with which comes a very strong understanding of the category. With ACE, our propriety analytical tool, we have ear marked key strategic directions with the team at Zee and are positive of achieving it.”