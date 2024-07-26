Zee TV hands over reins to viewers with 'Hamara Parivar' campaign

Kartik Mahadev, CMO - content SBU + brand management, ZEE, says, “Success for any brand hinges on its ability to evolve with its audience and the only way one can do that is by actively listening to them. As a broadcaster and a storyteller, the need to connect with viewers is greater than ever. In view of this, we are launching Hamara Parivar, a transformative initiative aimed at revisiting and revitalizing our content strategy by not just listening but truly understanding our viewers on a deeper level. The endeavour is to reach out to the entire addressable TV viewing audience (HSM) and seek their point of view across multiple touch points such as WhatsApp, email, website and social media. We are humbled by the thousands of responses we’ve already started receiving and overwhelmed by their love for the brand. By actively engaging with their honest feedback, we aim to get an edge to our content and ensure that it truly resonates with the needs of our audience.”