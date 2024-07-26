Zee TV hands over reins to viewers with 'Hamara Parivar' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign focuses on listening to audience feedback to shape its content strategy.
Zee TV, is a satellite television channel in India since 1992. The channel has showcased a variety of shows ranging from family comedies like Hum Paanch to historical dramas like Jhansi Ki Rani and Jodha Akbar. It has also aired love stories such as Pavitra Rishta, Qubool Hai, and Kumkum Bhagya, along with thrillers like Zee Horror Show and Fear Files. Zee TV has also featured social dramas like Punar Vivaah, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Doli Armaanon Ki, as well as reality shows like Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
In response to the changing media landscape and the need to connect more closely with viewers, Zee TV is launching 'Hamara Parivar,' a campaign aimed at listening to and understanding audience feedback. The campaign features Sakshi and her family, who will act as representatives of Zee TV viewers, sharing their thoughts and feedback with the channel's creative teams.
The campaign features Sakshi and her family appearing across India and promos generating interest on various media platforms. The latest film unveils the essence of the campaign, showcasing Sakshi and her family as the voice of Zee TV viewers, interacting with the audience and integrating their feedback into the channel's content strategy.
Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, Zee TV, says, “Hamara Parivar is a crucial milestone in our journey to heighten our connect with our viewers. As a channel that has always prided itself on having its finger on the pulse of its audience, we believe it is the right time to invest in a dynamic feedback mechanism to capture and act on real-time viewer insights more effectively. And the idea of having a family of avid TV viewers as the connecting link between us and our audience makes it that much more personal. Sakshi and Hamara Parivar will champion audience voices and funnel their sentiments to us, helping us select the right stories to tell and even course correct should any of our shows lose their grip over audiences. I urge all our viewers to participate wholeheartedly in sharing their candid feedback about our shows and characters so that we build a channel that we’re collectively proud of!”
Kartik Mahadev, CMO - content SBU + brand management, ZEE, says, “Success for any brand hinges on its ability to evolve with its audience and the only way one can do that is by actively listening to them. As a broadcaster and a storyteller, the need to connect with viewers is greater than ever. In view of this, we are launching Hamara Parivar, a transformative initiative aimed at revisiting and revitalizing our content strategy by not just listening but truly understanding our viewers on a deeper level. The endeavour is to reach out to the entire addressable TV viewing audience (HSM) and seek their point of view across multiple touch points such as WhatsApp, email, website and social media. We are humbled by the thousands of responses we’ve already started receiving and overwhelmed by their love for the brand. By actively engaging with their honest feedback, we aim to get an edge to our content and ensure that it truly resonates with the needs of our audience.”