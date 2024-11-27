ZEE TV marks 65 years of entertainment with ‘Thank You TV’ campaign

Publicis India has launched a new TVC for ZEE TV on World TV Day, marking the channel's 65-year journey. The campaign is titled ‘Thank You TV.’ As a source of entertainment, television has been a constant companion, evolving alongside society, culture, and technology, and witnessing everything from historic moments and shifting family dynamics to significant societal progress. Through it all, television has remained a powerful medium that unites and connects people.

The TVC tells a story from the perspective of a sofa, illustrating how television not only brings joy and smiles to the family but also offers a sense of fulfillment in itself. The ad highlights television’s enduring importance in our lives and shows how storytelling, along with generational connections, has evolved—set to a catchy and memorable song.

Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis India, said, “With the 'Thank You TV' campaign, we aim to celebrate television not only as a source of entertainment but as a medium that has profoundly shaped how families connect and share moments together. At Publicis India, we are proud to collaborate with ZEE TV to bring this heartfelt narrative to life. Through compelling storytelling and innovative ideas, we continue to support ZEE TV in strengthening its bond with audiences, ensuring television remains a cherished and integral part of millions of lives.”

Sharing insights on the campaign, Aman Mannan, national creative director, Publicis India stated, “TV is still one of the best modes of entertainment for getting families and friends together. It makes us laugh, cry, think, and reflect. It even makes us jump in fear and joy. So, we wanted to pay our respects to this incredible box of wholesome entertainment with an out-of-box idea. 'Thank you, TV' campaign is Sofa's ode to TV.”

Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, Zee Network further added, "As 10 crore homes watch TV together every minute, we are reminded of its unparalleled ability to spark joy, ignite conversations, and shape the collective aspiration of a nation. On World TV Day, we wanted to celebrate this unique bond, and our partners at Publicis India brought it to life with a playful twist — seeing TV through the eyes of the sofa, the constant companion to countless shared moments. This idea beautifully captures TV’s role as the heart of togetherness in Indian homes. This film is a tribute to TV’s role as a timeless storyteller that evolves with us while keeping the spirit of togetherness alive.”

This is a comprehensive digital and out-of-home (OOH) campaign designed to effectively reach and engage viewers.