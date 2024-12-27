Zee TV's 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab' turns Mumbai AC local into moving billboards

Zee TV’s new show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab focuses on the challenges women face in balancing work and home responsibilities. It is the first Hindi general entertainment channel to brand Mumbai AC local trains and the Delhi metro with visuals from its show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab. The campaign focuses on women balancing work and family responsibilities. As part of the promotion, lead actor Rajashree Thakur traveled on a branded Mumbai local train, interacted with commuters, shared stories, and played Antakshari.

Speaking about the initiative, Mangesh Kulkarni, chief channel officer, Zee TV, said, “At Zee TV, we constantly strive to create meaningful connections with our audience by weaving our narratives into their everyday lives. Branding Mumbai’s AC locals and having our show’s protagonist, Avani Trivedi, travel with daily commuters is a heartfelt initiative to bridge reel and real. Through this unique experience, we wanted our Avani to meet the countless Avanis of the city—women whose strength lies in juggling myriad responsibilities and striking a balance between home and work, often without the acknowledgment they truly deserve. It’s a celebration of their resilience, and a reminder that the story of ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ is, in many ways, their own story too.”

Reflecting on her experience, Rajashree Thakur shared, “Playing Avani in Bas Itna Sa Khwaab has been a privilege. Meeting women on the train who live similar lives was incredibly humbling. Their stories of juggling long commutes, demanding jobs, and family responsibilities turned out to be truly inspiring. I hope my portrayal encourages women to dream big while finding their balance in life.”