ZEE unveils TVC with David Warner and Jason Holder for DP World ILT20 S3

Zee Entertainment Enterprises unveiled the new marketing campaign for its third edition of DP World ILT20, which will kick off on January 11, 2025. The TVC features Australian batting star David Warner from Dubai Capitals and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, alongside actors Deven Bhojani and Anand Tiwari who join forces to bring the magic of ILT20 to life.

Set in the UAE, the TVC featuring Warner and Holder combines visuals, humour, and cricket action to promote the tournament. With the tagline ‘Duniya bhar ke T20 heroes aa rahe hain Apna Jalwa Dikhaane’ (The world’s top players have arrived to showcase their brilliance) and the #DikhayengeApnaJalwa campaign captures the excitement.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Australian cricket star David Warner said, “It is an incredible honour to be part of such an engaging campaign for one of the most fiercely competitive T20 leagues in the world. This campaign offers a glimpse of the thrilling experience fans can expect when they tune in to watch the tournament. Like last season, we are confident that the league will deliver an unparalleled, immersive experience for cricket enthusiasts everywhere”

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder further added, “It is a privilege to be a part of such an exciting campaign that brings together the global passion for cricket. The new edition of the tournament promises great competition and memorable moments for fans and I’m excited to be a part of this marquee tournament.”

The franchise-style tournament with six teams will take place in the UAE. The teams are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). The matches will be available on Zee’s 15 TV channels, including &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD, Zee Zest HD, and on the ZEE5 platform.

Commenting on the TVC, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer – digital and broadcast revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise said, “We are delighted with the launch of this campaign that highlights the cultural vibrancy of UAE as a backdrop for this marquee global sporting event. By featuring renowned cricketers like David Warner and Jason Holder alongside talented actors Deven Bhojani and Anand Tiwari, we aim to engage our audience and provide world-class entertainment. By introducing more channels to showcase the tournament, we aim to create an innovative and immersive experience that resonates with cricket fans across the globe.”

David White, CEO of ILT20, added, “The inclusion of international stars such as David Warner and Jason Holder in our promotional and marketing strategies is reflective of our mission to elevate upcoming edition on a global scale. Their presence not only signifies a competitive tournament but also highlights the shared passion for cricket that transcends borders. We are extremely excited to invite fans to the upcoming edition which will provide unforgettable memories.”

Season 3 will feature prominent cricket players, including David Warner and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. West Indian players Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Rovman Powell will also participate. Returning players from previous seasons include Sikandar Raza, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Mendis, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.