Zee unveils ‘Zee Spotlight’ to offer brands premium visibility across GECs & movie channels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), a content and technology powerhouse, has unveiled its latest advertising innovation– Zee Spotlight under the ‘Z’ RISE Initiative. Designed to deliver brand salience across the network, Zee Spotlight offers advertisers a clutter-breaking mix of premium brand touchpoints across both General Entertainment Channels (GECs) and Movie channels.

As part of this new offering, Zee Spotlight brings together a powerful combination of Stings, Branded Windows, In-show Funnel Placements, QR-code Astons, and Tags on GECs, along with Branded Carousels, L-bands, Astons, Stings, and Tags on Movie channels. True to its name, each of these element puts a spotlight on every stage of the AIDA Model (Awareness, Interest, Desire, Action). This holistic suite which will also activate multiple impact elements on OTT platform ZEE5, will enable brands to maximise impact, strengthen recall, and seamlessly integrate into viewers’ content journey through an omnichannel approach.

Hyundai Motor India, a brand synonymous with innovation and leadership in the Indian automotive industry, has come onboard as the exclusive inaugural partner for Zee Spotlight. With this association, Hyundai will leverage the network’s reach and visibility to further connect with millions of consumers across the country.

Speaking on this initiative, Laxmi Shetty, Head- Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said: “With Zee Spotlight, we are reimagining how brands engage with audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem through an omnichannel approach. This offering provides advertisers with high-frequency, high-visibility brand presence across our most watched entertainment destinations. We are delighted to have Hyundai, a brand that resonates strongly with innovation and excellence, as our very first partner for this journey.”

Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head - Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited added: “At Hyundai, we are constantly seeking innovative avenues to connect with our customers. Zee Spotlight initiative is a cutting-edge platform that redefines brand story telling through an omni-channel lens. The partnership will allow Hyundai to seamlessly integrate with Zee Entertainment’s diverse ecosystem across general entertainment channels (GECs) and movie channels, offering an unique opportunity to engage with viewers in a more dynamic and immersive way. As a brand driven by innovation, we see this partnership as a powerful step forward in building deeper connection with consumers across India’s vibrant landscape.”

With this collaboration, ‘Z’ continues to set new benchmarks in advertiser-led innovations, ensuring brands receive maximum resonance while enhancing the viewing experience for millions of households.