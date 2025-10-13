ZEE5’s Diwali campaign highlights the Bharat Binge Festival across languages

ZEE5 has launched its festive campaign, “Iss Diwali, Sirf ZEE5 Par Plot Badlega… Ho Jao Ready!”, to mark the occasion of Diwali and introduce the Bharat Binge Festival. The campaign brings a curated selection of new content, multi-language premieres, and festive offers to audiences across India.

The Bharat Binge Festival focuses on high-engagement, genre-driven storytelling, spanning thrillers, mysteries, crime dramas, romances, and family dramas across seven languages: Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This festival-style programming is designed to cater to changing audience preferences while offering regional relevance.

To complement the content offerings, ZEE5 has announced limited-time Diwali subscription offers, including discounted packs and bundled benefits through consumer platforms such as Paytm, Cred, and JioSaavn Pro. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing accessibility and encouraging wider audience participation during the festive season.

The campaign will be amplified across ZEE5’s digital platforms, social media channels, and partner networks, ensuring visibility and engagement with audiences throughout India.

Through the Bharat Binge Festival, ZEE5 positions itself as a platform delivering diverse, genre-driven content tailored for festive viewership, combining entertainment with convenience and regional reach.

Siju Prabhakaran, chief business officer, ZEE5, said, “Every Diwali tells a story of traditions, celebrations and moments shared. At ZEE5, we bring those stories to life in ways that surprise and delight, across every language and every screen. With the Bharat Binge Festival, we’ve drawn on our audience insights to curate content in each language that resonates locally – bold stories across genres, paired with festive offers that enhance accessibility. This Diwali, we hope viewers enjoy discovering new stories, revisiting favourites, and celebrating the season with narratives that truly connect with them.”

Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, added, “The Bharat Binge Festival captures the pulse of festive India, blending fresh storytelling, sweet festive offers, and a unifying campaign idea that captures how India watches today with curiosity, emotion and surprise. Built on deep viewer insights, the campaign reflects India’s growing love for high-engagement genres like thrillers, mysteries, crime drama and twisted love. The campaign thought, ‘Iss Diwali, Sirf ZEE5 Par Plot Badlega… Ho Jao Ready!’, embodies the spirit of discovery and surprise, much like the twists in ZEE5’s stories. It brings alive the excitement of our platform, offering something new for every mood, language, and moment, while making the festive viewing experience more engaging and immersive for audiences.”