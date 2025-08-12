Zeeba Basmati links biryani to India’s freedom in new Independence ad

Zeeba Basmati Rice, a basmati brand from the house of Supple Tek, has released a moving Independence Day film aimed at connecting with Gen Z on a deeper level. The campaign tells young Indians that the freedom they have today is the result of years of sacrifice and commitment. Using biryani as a comparison, the film links the slow process of making the dish with India’s journey to independence. It notes that Zeeba’s basmati rice is aged for two years and layered with spices, similar to how freedom was achieved through time, unity, and effort. The biryani preparation in the film is used as a symbol of togetherness.
The story centers on a conversation at the dining table between two generations—one that lived through the struggle and one that benefits from it. Their views differ, but the talk is respectful and clear. The film urges viewers to move beyond social media trends and understand the real meaning of Independence Day.
The film was conceptualised and executed by Maximus Collabs, the AOR for SuppleTek.
“This film is about slowing down and truly tasting life, its flavours, its stories and its sacrifices. A dining table can be a bridge between generations, and a good meal can open hearts and minds. Through this campaign, we wanted Gen Z to understand that the essence of Independence isn’t in a viral reel, but in the conversations and connections we nurture every day and how important it is for all generations to pass stories .” said Manisha Singh, director, Maximus Collabs
The Independence Day film will be released across Zeeba’s digital platform.