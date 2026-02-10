Zeeba Basmati’s latest ad looks at changing choices in wedding traditions

Zeeba Basmati Rice has released a new brand film titled ‘Khubsurat Rishton ki Khubsurat Taiyaari’, set against the backdrop of a traditional groom selection ceremony. The film uses a familiar wedding ritual to explore how women today play a more active role in choosing their life partners.

Set during the wedding season, the narrative takes a light-hearted approach to a culturally significant custom, using humour to reflect shifts in decision-making within families. The story follows preparations for the ceremony, where questions around choice, beauty and lifelong commitment subtly unfold.

Through the setting, the film focuses on how women confidently express their preferences while maintaining respect for tradition. It positions the occasion as a shared family moment that balances long-held customs with evolving perspectives.

The film also draws a parallel between making thoughtful life decisions and choosing ingredients for important occasions. Zeeba Basmati Rice is shown as part of the meal prepared for the ceremony, linking food preparation to the significance of family gatherings.



The film was conceptualised by Maximus Collabs, the agency of record for SuppleTek, and directed to capture everyday moments rooted in tradition.

“At Zeeba Basmati, we created this film to celebrate India’s timeless traditions and the spirit of togetherness that defines our families. We believe in valuing women’s voices, honouring meaningful decisions, and elevating every gathering with pure, honest Zeeba Basmati crafted for the most pious and beautiful occasions.” Said Mohit Mathur, chief growth officer, Supple Tek.

“We aimed to depict a well-known cultural custom in a surprising, humorous manner. “We wanted to use a familiar cultural setting to reflect how traditions can evolve without losing their soul. The groom choosing ceremony evolved into a potent metaphor for the celebration of women's choices. Zeeba's fine quality and purity easily complemented the concept of choosing wisely for life's important events,” said Manisha Singh, director, Maximus Collabs.

The film will be promoted across digital and social media platforms.